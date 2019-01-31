Screengrab

Johannesburg - Dudu Myeni, Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane are among a list of influential individuals who had their security systems for their homes funded and maintained by Bosasa, the Zondo commission heard. An employee of Bosasa, now known as African Global Group, told the inquiry how he was responsible for installing security features to various homes belonging to ministers and political figures.

Richard Le Roux said he was responsible for maintaining security equipment at Bosasa's head office. And because of his duty, he was often tasked to stall security systems which were labelled "special projects".

He told the inquiry how various Bosasa directors, including former COO Angelo Agrizzi and CEO Gavin Watson, would approach him and inform him on which property he needed to attend to.

One of the first security projects was done at Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's home in Krugersdorp. He said in 2013 he was called by Watson to visit the Krugersdorp property and was told to take of the property's security features which included; CCTV cameras, swimming pool and garden clean up on the property.

He said the property's security was maintained regularly by him and his team and Watson had instructed that anything required for the property had to be attended to.

Le Roux said another property which was maintained belonged to Gwede Mantashe. Bosasa installed security systems on three of Mantashe's properties; in Boksburg, Elliot in the Eastern Cape and Cala also in the Eastern Cape.

He said CCTV cameras and parameter lighting were installed at Manstashe's residence in Boksburg. He said the projects for Mantashe cost R300 000.

Another project for Le Roux was attending to security at former board chair Dudu Myeni's house in Richard's Bay.

He said the project, which included installing CCTV cameras cost R250 000.

The former correctional service commissioner Linda Mti also had security features installed at his two properties in the Eastern Cape.

ANC MP Vincent Smith also had security systems installed at his home by Bosasa. The project cost R200 000 and was all funded by Bosasa, according to Le Roux.

Le Roux said Smith had requested advanced CCTV system which would ensure he was able to monitor his property while he was in Cape Town. Smith had last year denied that Bosasa funded security upgrades to his home. He said he had taken a loan from Bosasa.

Another property was that of deputy minister of justice Thabang Makwetla. He said the Bramely property was installed with a full electric fence and an alarm system which cost R350 000.

The inquiry continues.