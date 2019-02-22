The offices of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, were today raided by SARS officials. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Krugersdorp - The future of controversial company Bosasa's employees hangs in the balance following a raid on the company's offices on Friday afternoon. Earlier, it was reported that a group of South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials from a newly-established illicit economy unit conducted a raid at the head offices of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, in Krugersdorp.

According to News24, Friday's raid came after the unit had revived a search and seizure warrant.

Cloete Murray, appointed as liquidator, spoke to the media during the raid, confirming to TimesLive that the board had been dissolved and that he would assume leadership of the company.

He also told the news site he was unsure how long operations would continue at the facilities management company or whether workers would receive their salaries at the end of March, as reportedly claimed by workers.

Murray also explained that Sars officials were at Bosasa's offices to collect electronic data.

On Monday, Bosasa announced that its group of companies were filing for voluntary liquidation following the closure of bank accounts.

This would lead to 4 500 job losses.

Bosasa has been strongly implicated in corruption during the Zondo Commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, with its former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and other employees testifying about its payment of bribes.