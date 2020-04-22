Brand SA suspends lockdown ‘boozing’ ANC Councillor Tebogo Mamorobela

Johannesburg - Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the Presidency, has welcomed the suspension of embattled Limpopo ANC Councillor Tebogo Mamorobela from Brand South Africa’s board of trustees.

Brand SA suspended the councillor, who is a member of the board of trustees, pending an outcome into an investigation into possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

The councillor was arrested and released on a R1000 fine along with two other men when a video of her allegedly contravening lockdown regulations and drinking alcohol went viral on social media last week.

Nonceba Mhlauli, a spokesperson for the minister, said Mthembu received a report from the board of trustees about Mamorobela’s suspension. The report said the councillor had been suspended in terms of Clause 25 of Brand SA’s Trust Deed.

Mhlauli said Mthembu viewed the allegations against Mamorobela in a serious light.

“It is incumbent of all of us to respect the lockdown regulations which are intended to save the lives of South Africans.

“It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the Board to institute a full independent inquiry into this matter,” said Mthembu.

IOL