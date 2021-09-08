BREAKING NEWS - IEC announces election date

South African will take to the polls for the 2021 local government elections on November 1, announced Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday. The minister also affirmed to abide by the Constitutional Court decision to set aside the election proclamation she had previously made.

The Constitutional Court last week ordered the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections on any day between October 27 and November 1 this year. The Constitution Court dismissed the urgent application made by the IEC seeking to postpone the 2021 local government elections last month. The ConCourt further instructed the IEC to hold a special voter registration weekend.

The IEC has announced that the voter’s registration will be held on the weekend of September 18 and 19. The IEC also announced that it would be “reasonably necessary” to amend the timetable and to reopen candidate registrations - a decision that has since been challenged by the DA in the ConCourt. The voter registration weekend would offer all eligible citizens an opportunity to register or update their registration details.

All 23 151 voting stations would open from 8am to 5pm on both days. Already 77 970 candidates have registered, of which 911 were independent but the IEC announced that candidate registration would be reopened for changes. Applications for special votes would open on September 20 and close on October 4.

Earlier this week, Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission would be “technically ready” to deliver on voter registration weekend, as all logistical items – including Covid-19 personal protective equipment – were stored in warehouses and ready for use. He said the Commission would be in a position to secure voting stations, to print ballot papers, train staff and provide for all other requisites logistical material. Furthermore, the Commission had acquired 40 000 Voter Management Devices which would be used for the first time over the registration weekend.