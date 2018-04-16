Pretoria - The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday refused embattled former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe leave to appeal its January decision that he must pay back the controversial pension payout from the power utility.

The court had earlier ruled that Molefe was not entitled to a pension payout and must pay back the R11 million of the R30 million pension payout which he had already received.

The matter was brought by South Africa’s official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, and trade union Solidarity, who were seeking an order declaring Molefe’s R30-million pension payout unlawful and for it to be set aside.

