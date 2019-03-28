Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified at the Zondo commission on how Bosasa bribed government officials. File picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) 16.01.2019

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified on Thursday at the Zondo commission on how Bosasa bribed government officials, but he also placed the ANC at the centre revealing how the facilities management company bankrolled its top six. Agrizzi also revealed how Bosasa funded the ANC's various election rallies and even built a war-room, which included a call centre, for the party for two of its election campaigns in 2014 and 2016.

The former Bosasa official now turned whistleblower, raised eyebrows when he mentioned that the ANC top six officials received R12 million donation. It prompted commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to ask him to provide proof.

Agrizzi said as far as he knew the R12 million was paid to the officials. When probed on dates, he was unable to provide the exact date when the money was donated.

The commission also heard how Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane received R50 000 from Bosasa.

Agrizzi said he was present on two occasions when Mokonyane, who was then the premier of Gauteng, would be handed a bag filled with cash.

He said there was also another occasion where he was not present when the money was handed over, but Watson had indicated that he was on his way to meet with Mokonyane. All these handovers would happen at Mokonyane’s house.

She was Gauteng premier between 2009 and 2014.

“We had packed R50 000 in a bag and we would wait in the lounge and there was an entrance hall. So we left the bag on the chair next to her. The second one I was present at the house in Krugersdorp and it (bag of money) was handed over,” said Agrizzi.

Agrizzi also told the commission about other instances where Mokonyane would receive other “gifts” from Bosasa.

He repeated a previous story told by Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux. The former COO said he and Watson had on one occasion gone to Mokonyane’s Krugersdorp home and it was decided that her whole security system needed to be replaced. Le Roux was called in for the job and fixed the CCTV, security gate and the company even fixed the swimming pool and garden for Mokonyane. All these installations were funded by Bosasa. He said this work probably costs between R300 000 and R400 000.

Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa was awarded over R2 billion in government contracts between 2000 and 2016. He said R70 million in bribes were paid during this time in connection with the tenders awarded to the company by various government departments.

About 38 named and unnamed government officials received bribes from Bosasa.

Agrizzi also told the commission in detail how former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham had his lifestyle funded by Bosasa.

When he faced the prospect of a legal challenge regarding his involvement in corruption, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson promised to cover his legal fees and hired BBK Attorneys.

Watson also helped Gillingham with his divorce were the company paid R2.2 million.

Gillingham received the first class treatment because he ensured that Bosasa received tenders from the department of correctional services, Agrizzi told the commission.

Agrizzi returns to the commission on Friday.