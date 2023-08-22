BRICS: Political stability is critical for trade in Africa

Political instability in a number of African countries remains a major concern as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations look to unlock opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Secretary-general of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene, raised the point that political stability was an essential feature in establishing market certainty and predictability.

He said recent goings-on in Sudan and Niger were very worrisome and that the leadership of the African Union was clear and firm that the re-emergence of unconstitutional changes of government in West Africa was unacceptable. "The practical impact when these instabilities happen is on informal traders, and small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are shut out of markets. All this has a political and economic impact, and we have to redouble our efforts and do everything we can to restore political stability. "We will have no trade if we have no political stability on the continent," Mene said.

During one of the panel discussions at the BRICS Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, panellists discussed ways to build a partnership between BRICS nations and the rest of Africa for mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment, and infrastructure development. The panel, which consisted of representatives from BRICS nations, looked at elevating BRICS coordination and cooperation to support the AfCFTA momentum and the role a successful AfCFTA can play in shifting trade, investment, and development dynamics for Africa. Mene said so far, 47 countries have ratified the agreement and essentially accepted to significantly reduce barriers to inter-African trade.

"Africa trades more with the rest of the world than with itself, but Africa has the potential to trade globally," he said. While Mene noted that infrastructure was still a very big challenge, he said the starting point was to introduce laws and regulations that eliminated these barriers, including reducing the cost of trade. Dr Stavros Nicolaou of the BRICS Business Council, SA Chapter, said that young tech-savvy consumers would be the productive workforce of Africa going into the future.