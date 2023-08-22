BRICS summit: Ethiopian group protesting outside summit over alleged human rights abuses in Amhara

The All United Amhara Association in South Africa has called on BRICS countries to stop the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from allegedly killing thousands of innocent people in their country.

Dressed in their country’s colours of green, yellow and red, the group picketed at Innesfree Park in Sandton a few kilometres away from the Sandton Convention Centre where the BRICS summit is taking place on Tuesday.

They held placards that read: "Abiy Ahmed does not fit for peace awards” and “Under Abiy administration Ethiopia Collapse” to indicate their issues.

They wanted to deliver their memorandum of demands to various stakeholders, including Ethiopian officials attending the summit, but due to the heavy presence of armed security personnel and other law enforcement agencies blocking the streets, they could not.