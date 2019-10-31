Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe. File photo: Nonhlanhla Kambule.

Johannesburg - Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is set to break her silence over allegations of an affair with former Botswana president Ian Khama and her involvement in a plot to overthrow the country's incumbent president. Earlier this year, Motsepe-Radebe and Malcolm X were accused of being at the centre of a plot to topple Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana-based newspaper Sunday Standard published a series of damning articles linking Motsepe-Radebe and Malcom X to a detailed plot that also allegedly involved Khama and Patrice Motsepe.

According to the paper, the plotters reportedly wanted Masisi to be replaced with former cabinet minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who was reportedly Khama’s preferred candidate ahead of the congress that was held in Kang in April this year.

The businesswoman, who's married to former minister Jeff Radebe, and Malcolm X have since been added to a list of undesirable individuals who should apply for a visa before entering Botswana.