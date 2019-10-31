Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe. File photo: Nonhlanhla Kambule.

Johannesburg - Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is set to break her silence over allegations of an affair with former Botswana president Ian Khama and her involvement in a plot to overthrow the country's incumbent president. 

Earlier this year, Motsepe-Radebe and Malcolm X were accused of being at the centre of a plot to topple Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana-based newspaper Sunday Standard published a series of damning articles linking Motsepe-Radebe and Malcom X to a detailed plot that also allegedly involved Khama and Patrice Motsepe.

According to the paper, the plotters reportedly wanted Masisi to be replaced with former cabinet minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who was reportedly Khama’s preferred candidate ahead of the congress that was held in Kang in April this year.

The businesswoman, who's married to former minister Jeff Radebe, and Malcolm X have since been added to a list of undesirable individuals who should apply for a visa before entering Botswana.

Motsepe-Radebe is also also expected to use the briefing to set the record straight on allegations of an affair with Khama, according to EWN

According to the site, the affair reportedly led to the breakdown of her marriage with Radebe. Khama has denied these allegations, saying all Motsepe-Radebe tried to do was mediate in the matter between him and Masisi.

IOL