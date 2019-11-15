Johannesburg - MPs want to name and shame the provinces and municipalities that are underspending on their conditional grants and budgets allocated by the National Treasury.
This followed the presentation by the National Treasury to MPs on Thursday on how some provinces and municipalities shift funds for certain projects to other functions.
In some cases, provinces would be given money to appoint doctors and nurses, but they would appoint clerks and other administrative staff.
In other instances, municipalities would use the money for infrastructure to pay salaries for its workers.
A few months ago, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that 30 municipalities had failed to pay the salaries of its members for several months.