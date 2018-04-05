Johannesburg. ANC 54th National Conference (ANC Elective conference), Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC and date 2017/12/ 15 Tony Yengeni Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela and Andrew Mlangeni at the ANC National Conference in NaSREC picture Ayanda Ndamane/African New agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Thursday, joined millions of South Africans and people world wide to mourn the passing of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Busa said they were recognising the role that Madikizela-Mandela played in fighting for a free and fair South Africa.

“Mam’ Winnie Mandela’s passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill in a country that is still struggling to realise the ideals of equal treatment for all people and the empowerment of women,” said Busa.

Busa extended its deepest condolences to Mam’ Winnie’s extended family on the passing of an exemplary woman who devoted herself to our nation and its people.

ALSO READ: LOOK: Mourners gather to remember #WinnieMandela

ALSO READ: Business leaders mourn the loss of Winnie Mandela

Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela, died on Monday in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness. She was 81.

African News Agency/ANA



