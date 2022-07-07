Business as usual for King Misuzulu despite fresh court bid over throne

Port Elizabeth – Despite facing fresh legal action that, if successful, could halt coronation next month, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is continuing with his work as usual. On Thursday, the king was at Nazareth informal settlement in Pinetown, Durban, to help in rebuilding efforts after the devastating floods in April.

His visit to the settlement was a second one as, when the floods struck in April, he went to the area. He later canned his coronation which was scheduled for 28 May, saying the Zulu nation could not afford to have the coronation while mourning more than 400 lives lost during the natural disaster. NEWS: It's business as usual for disputed Zulu King Misuzulu after it emerged that Prince Mbonisi filed court papers challenging his occupation of the throne. King will today visit the informal settlement of Nazareth to help them to rebuild their lives after April's floods.@IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 7, 2022 Again, his return to the area came when he was in the spotlight after his uncle, Prince Mbonisi Ka Bhekuzulu, a brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini (King Misuzulu’s father) launched a fresh court bid to stall his coronation set for August 13 this year.

In his papers before the north Gauteng high court in Pretoria, the senior Zulu prince wants to set aside the recognition and coronation of King Misuzulu as the next King of the Zulu nation. UPDATE: Disputed Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has until July 15, 2022 to file his responding papers if he intends to oppose Prince Mbonisi's application who seeks to stop his coronation. The Prince wants the Pretoria high court to hear the matter on July 26, 2022. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 7, 2022 Prince Mbonisi also wants the coronation committee to be disbanded and Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the son of Inkosi Mathole Buthelezi and Princess Magogo, who is also the monarch’s traditional prime minister, interdicted from threatening those opposed to the de facto king with violence and calling any royal meetings. He claims that Buthelezi is an “outsider” who is imposing himself on Zulu royal family affairs to achieve the goals of his political party, the IFP.

He also wants the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to withhold the funding that it is going to the king as legislated. Amid all this, the king appeared to be unbothered and carrying on with his duties where his newly established foundation and alcohol producer, Diageo, donated to the indigent community. “I want to single out Diageo SA for special praise for collaborating with the King Misuzulu Foundation on this project. It is our view as the foundation that for us to deal with the social challenges facing the country we need to work closely with the private sector and the government. The government is trying its best, but it cannot do it alone. This is a practical example of the social compact between all social partners,” he said.

The visit by the king also marked the launch of the King Misuzulu Foundation (KMF), a foundation of the monarch. Among the aims of the foundation, is the galvanisation of efforts and resources towards community upliftment and responding to various community development needs, including lack of access to potable water, as well as assisting towards the education of children from poor families. Meanwhile, the king and all the other respondents cited by Prince Mbonisi in his court papers, have until 15 July to file their responding papers if they intend to oppose the application. The Durban-based legal team of the king is on record saying it would always be ready to fight all the legal battles thrown at them.