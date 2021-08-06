Business Unity SA believes more heads should have rolled in security cluster

Pretoria - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has committed to working “positively” with the reconfigured cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he announced multiple changes on Thursday night. “We believe a review of his Cabinet was necessary, given the state of our economy, a lack of direction in the critical interventions needed for investment and growth, as well as the recent attempt to destabilise the state,” said Busa chief executive Cas Coovadia.

“We will strive to work positively with the ministers appointed, particularly in the finance, health, defence, human settlements, water and sanitation and communications ministries. ’’We welcome the firing of the minister of defence but expected similar action against the other security and intelligence ministers, given the significant weaknesses in these areas during the recent insurrection.” Busa welcomed the appointment of Mondli Gungubele as minister in the Presidency, “as he has the stature to play a critical role in that office”.

“We also welcome the appointment of Sydney Mufamadi as National Security adviser. We welcome the appointment of a panel to investigate the weaknesses in the security cluster during the recent violence and insurrection (and it) is well overdue,” said Coovadia. “We would have wanted to see a reduction in the size of the Cabinet because we don't think we need an executive of this size to undertake the responsibilities of state. We remain convinced there is room for greater efficiencies.” Busa said despite the reconfiguration, there is still a long road to be travelled with regards to implementation of government policies.

“Having said this, the critical issue on implementation remains. Ministers must ensure their departments are professional and skilled to implement critical programmes and convert policies to implementation,” said Coovadia. Following weeks of speculation, Ramaphosa finally reshuffled his Cabinet. The following changes have been made to the executive: The portfolio of Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation has been split, with each getting a separate ministry.