Buthelezi to spread message of unity in Phoenix campaign

THE IFP leadership, led by its President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is expected to visit Phoenix shortly where he will interact with citizens and address a community meeting at the Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park. This is the first time Buthelezi is on the campaign trail, with interest peaking at the fact that he chose to visit Phoenix first.

Phoenix has been a key area to campaign as political parties descended on the Durban North suburb to convey messages of unity. The area was affected by violence during the July unrest where 36 were killed. A total of 42 people are standing trial for the murder of the victims.

Recently, the DA came under fire after it put up posters in Phoenix that were described as fanning racial tension in the area. The posters, which read “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes”, were slammed, with claims that they referred to the murder of 36 black South Africans in Phoenix during the civil unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July. After a huge uproar, the posters were taken down by the party last week. Now, the IFP has come into the area with posters reading, “Real heroes unite communities”.