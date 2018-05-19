Johannesburg - Fourteen candidates from eight political parties will go head-to-head in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and North West by-elections this week.

The three by-elections will take place on Wednesday, as a result of resignations of councillors, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said.

In Gauteng's City of Joburg, ward 85 will be contested by Thebeyaone Shadrack Makaota of the African National Congress (ANC), Sonja Meyer of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Victor Maduwa of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The ward was previously represented by the DA.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Elphas Mzikayise Msweli of the ANC will contest to retain ward four in Mtubatuba Municipality. Other candidates are Esau Elvis Mthembu of the DA, Zonke Khululiwe Mthembu of the EFF, Bonginkosi Mkhawuleni Zulu of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Sithembiso Sibusiso Mnguni of the National Freedom Party (NFP) and Bhekumuzi Simon Manqele of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The third province, North West, will see Joseph Haraba of the ANC, Martha Fransiena Elizabetha Lerm of the DA, Itemogeng Victor Molaodi of the EFF, and De Wet Nel of the Vryheidsront Plus (VF Plus) go up against each other. The Rustenburg Municipality's ward 18 was represented by the DA.

African News Agency/ANA