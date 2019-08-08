Cabinet was finalising a plan to stimulate GDP growth and boost job creation, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Parliament - Cabinet was finalising a plan to stimulate GDP growth and boost job creation, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday. Briefing journalists on Wednesday's fortnightly cabinet meeting, Mthembu said President Cyril Ramaphosa was likely to communicate the plan "in two weeks or three weeks' time".

"The government will in the forseeable future take the country into its confidence on how we intend growing the economy, among others, again responding to what the statistician general has said about the levels of unemployment in our country," he said.

"Cabinet is concluding that plan. There have been discussions at Cabinet on how do we grow the economy, how do we respond to the low growth of our economy..."

Mthembu's comments come as South Africa's economic growth remains stunted and joblessness continues to rise with unemployment breaching the 29 percent mark in the first quarter of 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)