Cabinet meeting delays Basic Education media briefing to 4.30pm

Johannesburg - An education press briefing that was set for 10am on Thursday has been postponed to 4.30pm on the same day.

This comes as raging debates about whether public schools should reopen in the face of the coronavirus have dominated discussion forums on social media in the past 24 hours.

Elijah Mhlanga, a spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, said the press briefing had been postponed as there was a Cabinet meeting that was taking place on Thursday morning.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande will brief the media on plans for schools and universities to reopen.

The Basic Education department had proposed a staggered approach at reopening schools to the education committee in Parliament.

Under the proposed plan, grades 7 and 12 would be expected to return to school in May, while other grades would return between June and July.

Motshekga is expected to announce the decision after widespread opposition to the plan from several education stakeholders, including unions, school governing body associations and a student movement.

The virtual media briefing will take place at 4.30pm.

IOL