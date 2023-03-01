Cabinet reshuffle imminent as David Mabuza resigns

The Cabinet reshuffle looks imminent after President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that his deputy David Mabuza has resigned. Ramaphosa said he would make an announcement on Mabuza’s successor soon. He did not indicate when the Cabinet re-shuffle will happen, but speculation about a re-shuffle has been mounting for weeks.

Mabuza’s departure from government comes after he had told mourners last month, at his brother’s funeral, that he had resigned as deputy president. But Ramaphosa urged him to stay on until he had finalised all transition processes. Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that Mabuza had resigned and he would announce the new deputy president of the country in due course.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was sworn-in last month amid speculation that he would take over from Mabuza. Ramaphosa commended Mabuza for his work over the last five years. “The Deputy President has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” said Ramaphosa.

“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies. As leader of Government Business, he has ably managed the relationship between the Executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced,” he added. [email protected] Current Affairs