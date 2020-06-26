Cabinet supports new airline from restructured SAA

The cabinet has come out in support of the establishment of a new airline following the restructuring of SAA.

The cabinet said on Friday the new airline would play a key role in the aviation sector. SAA is in deep financial trouble with the shareholder meeting postponed to July.

The national carrier required a financial injection of R16 billion from the government. The unions have opposed any liquidation of the airline.

In a statement, the cabinet said it had received a progress report on the SAA business rescue process. It maintained that a positive vote for the business rescue of SAA was the most viable option for the airline.

"It supports the proposal for a new airline and the concerted effort to mobilise funding from various sources including from potential equity partners for the uptake of the new airline.