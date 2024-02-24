Can ANC take the heat in Durban as it launches manifesto ahead of toughest election since 1994

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address when the African National Congress (ANC) launches its manifesto in Durban on Saturday. This is the toughest election the ANC has faced since the dawn of democracy, with many predicting the governing party may dip below 50%. But ANC leaders have been emphathic, saying they would win the elections with a clear majority.

Ramaphosa proclaimed the election date on Friday after his announcement earlier in the week that the country will go to the polls on May 29. With scorching temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees celsius between 12pm and 3pm, a packed crowd of yellow, green and gold is still expected to pack the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. By 9am, scores of jubilant ANC supporters were already seen arriving and taking their place in the stands, singing Struggle songs ahead of the formal festivities later in the day.

The ANC has been campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal the whole week, promising to fight crime, corruption, fix the economy and create jobs. Ramaphosa said the key message for the ANC in this election campaign was to build on some of the progress made in the last 30 years, but also address challenges faced by the country. He said the party’s consultative process with its members last year gave them an indication of where the country was.

The party had met with provinces, regions, zones and branches in the build-up to the manifesto launch on Saturday. Ramaphosa said the launch of the manifesto was the culmination of this process with its structures. But the party has faced questions from political parties who accuse it of not delivering services.

Parties are concerned about a weak economy, collapsing infrastructure, load shedding and many other challenges. Ramaphosa said they will get the economy back on track and they are already fixing the infrastructure. He said they have set up 18 economic infrastructure task teams that have been deployed in 20 districts to crack down on the construction mafia, illegal mining and damage to infrastructure.

On crime, the government has employed 10,000 more police officers to fight crime. President Cyril Ramaphosa, with a spear (uMkhonto) in hand, called on ANC supporters to arm themselves in the battle lines for election victory. Picture: ANC The ANC also held a gala dinner at the Durban ICC on Friday night ahead of the manifesto launch, where Ramaphosa, with spear in hand, call on the party to “arm themselves” (Mayihlome) - in the battle lines for election victory. [email protected]