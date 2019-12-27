Candidates sought for youth agency board









President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Imbizo Centre in Parliament during June, where he engaged with young people at an event organised by the National Youth Development Agency. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Parliament is in search of members of the public suitable to fill vacancies on the board of directors of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). This is as a result of the term of office for the board of directors coming to an end in May 2020. The board, consisting of executive chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni, Khomotjo Joy Maimela, Ndumiso Thokozani Mokako, Itiseng Kenneth Morolong, Yershen Pillay and Zandile Majozi, was appointed in 2017 by former president Jacob Zuma. The late deputy minister of mineral resources and energy Bavelile Hlongwa served as deputy chairperson. Hlongwa died in September this year after she and four other people were run over and killed by a truck on the N1 outside Polokwane.

The decision to appoint new board members was taken earlier this month by the parliamentary joint sub-committee for the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities and the select committee on health and social services.

The committee agreed that advertisements calling for nominations be published in newspapers on December 15 and also resolved that the closing date would be January 24, 2020.

In terms of the sub-committee’s programme, applicants and nominees will have an extra week after the deadline to submit a questionnaire - until January 31.

The shortlisting of candidates will take place between February 25 and 27, with the interviews scheduled for March. The committee plans to wrap up its work by March 17 and make its recommendations to both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, for approval.

In its advertisement, the sub-committee said the NYDA had seven vacancies for board members.

“The board was established in terms of the National Youth Development Agency Act. Appointed board members will hold office for a period of three years,” reads the advertisement.

The subcommittee also said the board’s mandate was to manage the operational policy of the NYDA and exercise control over its powers and execution of its function. Nominees or applicants for positions on the NYDA board should be South African ­citizens and not unrehabilitated insolvents.

They should not have been declared by a court of law to be mentally ill or unfit, or have been removed from an office of public trust as a result of improper conduct.

People disqualified from standing as board members include those convicted and imprisoned without the option of a fine, for theft, fraud, forgery and perjury.

The disqualification also extends to those convicted of offences in connection with the promotion, formation or management of a company, violation of the Public Finance Management Act, or any offence involving dishonesty.

Applicants are expected to send certified copies of qualifications with their curriculum vitae.

Political Bureau