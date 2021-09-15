Carl Niehaus and aggrieved ANC employees lay charges against party

Johannesburg - Fired ANC employee Carl Niehaus and some aggrieved ANC employees have registered a criminal case at Johannesburg Central Police Station, against the party and its senior leaders. This is after the ruling party failed to pay salaries and UIF for almost three months to date.

Niehaus was fired by the ANC last Thursday for alleged misconduct. He sent a media release alerting the media that together with other employees he intended to open a criminal case. He was given a few hours to motivate why he should not be fired.

He was later fired. Today Niehaus said he would officially submit an appeal against his dismissal. The party gave Niehaus seven days to appeal, then, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they would only engage Niehaus through his legal representative.

Video: Ntombi Nkosi “We have opened a case against ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile and the ANC as an organisation,” Niehaus said. He said one would recall that they planned to lay charges of theft, corruption and various statutory charges last Thursday.

“We then decided to hold back on those charges on the basis of discussions that we had with the ANC staff association, which indicated to us that they had a meeting on Thursday afternoon with the NOB’s, that meeting has not transpired. “Yesterday evening we met with a number of staff who intended to be part of this action of laying criminal charges and we decided because of the very severe intimidation that I myself had been subjected to on Thursday where I was summarily dismissed as an employee of the ANC that we will not subject the other staff members to exposure at this stage. It is our duty to protect their identity and their jobs. “It is clear to us that there was an intention from the management of our employer to use our actions against me as an intimidation also against other staff members,” Niehaus.

Niehaus was accompanied by McDonald Mathabe, their attorney Rudolph Baloyi from Eric Mabuza Attorneys and Thabo Msibi from Democracy in Action organisation. Mathabe raised issues of tough conditions that employees had been subjected to due to the non-payment of salaries. “Our action to come and lay these criminal cases did not come easy, it follows after many months of having raised our concerns with senior management of the ANC, our admonitions to them fell on deaf ears.