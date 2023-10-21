Carl Niehaus mourns the passing of his mother, Maxie Niehaus, at age 94

The mother of former ANC anti-apartheid activist and ARETA Leader, Carl Niehaus, has died.

Announcing the death on Twitter on Saturday morning, Niehaus said he was heartbroken by the death.

“It is with a broken heart that I inform all my comrades and friends that my beloved Mamma, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus (né Arlow), passed away at the age of 94 years, 7 months and 7 days, last night at 23:00”.

"In her last days, my dear Mother suffered much, may her beautiful Soul Rest In Peace. I am heartbroken,” Niehaus tweeted.