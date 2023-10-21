Carl Niehaus mourns the passing of his mother, Maxie Niehaus, at age 94

The mother of former ANC anti-apartheid activist and ARETA Leader, Carl Niehaus, has died.
Niehaus’s mother, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus (né Arlow) died last night aged 94.
Announcing the death on Twitter on Saturday morning, Niehaus said he was heartbroken by the death.
“It is with a broken heart that I inform all my comrades and friends that my beloved Mamma, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus (né Arlow), passed away at the age of 94 years, 7 months and 7 days, last night at 23:00”.
NEWS: The mother of ARETA Leader, Carl Niehaus, has died. Niehaus’s mother, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus died last night aged 94. Announcing the death on Twitter, Niehaus said: “In her last days my dear Mother suffered much, may her beautiful Soul Rest In Peace. I am heartbroken.” pic.twitter.com/FtwcYn7o5v— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 21, 2023
"In her last days, my dear Mother suffered much, may her beautiful Soul Rest In Peace. I am heartbroken,” Niehaus tweeted.
He asked for family space to mourn the shattering loss.
“Please, let my family and me mourn our deep loss in dignity and peace. For my beloved sister and me to lose our Mother leaves an everlasting void,” he asked.
Despite the past controversies over Niehaus allegedly faking her death to claim millions in insurance over a decade ago, on Mother’s Day he used the occassion to pay a glowing tribute to her for being a good and caring parent.
No details about memorial service or funeral have been posted by the Niehaus family yet.
IOL Politics