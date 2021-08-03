Carl Niehaus slams Blade Nzimande as ’former IFP operative’

Niehaus accused Nzimande of having his “mouth full” about how the official economic policy programme of the ANC congress namely radical economic transformation (RET) has, according to him, been ‘’vulgarised'’.

On Sunday while delivering the SACP’s 100th anniversary message, Nzimande said the ANC conference resolution calling for radical economic resolution has been vulgarised by a particular group that the ANC should consider renaming the resolution.

Nzimande also said the looting and burning of infrastructure last month after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma was an insurrection.

“Amazing how someone who calls himself a communist does not concern himself about the plight of the poor, is not concerned about the radical economic transformation that this country has to undergo, if the majority of black especially the African people ever want to be in control of their own destiny and scale the economic hikes of this country. But instead of addressing the fundamentals of communism at the time when he should have done so at the 100th anniversary celebrations,” said Niehaus,