Carl Niehaus slams Blade Nzimande as ’former IFP operative’
Share this article:
Johannesburg - Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus has hit back at SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, calling him a “former IFP operative pseudo communist”.
Niehaus accused Nzimande of having his “mouth full” about how the official economic policy programme of the ANC congress namely radical economic transformation (RET) has, according to him, been ‘’vulgarised'’.
On Sunday while delivering the SACP’s 100th anniversary message, Nzimande said the ANC conference resolution calling for radical economic resolution has been vulgarised by a particular group that the ANC should consider renaming the resolution.
Nzimande also said the looting and burning of infrastructure last month after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma was an insurrection.
“Amazing how someone who calls himself a communist does not concern himself about the plight of the poor, is not concerned about the radical economic transformation that this country has to undergo, if the majority of black especially the African people ever want to be in control of their own destiny and scale the economic hikes of this country. But instead of addressing the fundamentals of communism at the time when he should have done so at the 100th anniversary celebrations,” said Niehaus,
“Nzimande vulgarises his speech trying to justify the entirely erroneous interpretation of President Cyril Ramaphosa that there was an insurrection in this country, but this insurrection was orchestrated by faceless people who they cannot name and will never be able to name because what we had seen was an upsurge of violence, looting and expression of a deep sense of hopelessness from the majority of black especially African poor.
“So this so-called communist thinks it is fine for him to abuse that platform to justify his tweep for white monopoly capitalism, now Mr Nzimande shame on you and I pity the SACP with a leader like you,” said Niehaus.
Political Bureau