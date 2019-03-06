South Africa - Pretoria - 03 March 2019. Minister of Police Bheki Cele do a follow up visit in Mamelodi to officially launch and parade the crime combat and reaction team. As part of the broader strategy in fighting crime and enhancing policing and community relations. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele is to face MPs on Wednesday where he will introduce the acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Victor Ofentse Senna. The meeting between Cele and the portfolio committee on police comes a week after the latter endorsed the request by the former not to renew the contract of former Ipid head Robert McBride.

McBride’s successor Senna will face the committee for the first time where he will outline his plans for the next few months.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman has said they wanted stability in Ipid, and it must investigate cases of corruption and wrongdoing against the police without fear or favour.

In a bid to keep his job McBride filed an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court last Thursday where he accused of ANC MPs of having a pre-determined outcome to remove him.

Cele has said Senna’s appointment will be for three months.

This would mean that the next Parliament will oversee the appointment of the permanent head of Ipid.

Political Bureau