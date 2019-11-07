DURBAN - The murder docket in the Senzo Meyiwa case is not missing and is in fact with the South African Police Service, police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday evening.
Media had questioned Cele about progress in the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in Durban on Wednesday where the minister was addressing a conference.
Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in an alleged botched robbery at his girlfriend's home. The high profile murder remains unsolved.
"General Bheki Cele has noted with concern the false statements attributed to him that the murder docket of Senzo Meyiwa is missing.
"Minister Cele would like to put in on record that such media reports are not only false but reckless and hurtful to the Meyiwa family and the rest of the South African republic who want to see justice served in this case," said his spokesperson Lirandzu Themba in a statement.