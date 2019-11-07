Cele denies Senzo Meyiwa murder docket is missing









Police Minister Bheki Cele. File photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA). DURBAN - The murder docket in the Senzo Meyiwa case is not missing and is in fact with the South African Police Service, police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday evening. Media had questioned Cele about progress in the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in Durban on Wednesday where the minister was addressing a conference. Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in an alleged botched robbery at his girlfriend's home. The high profile murder remains unsolved. "General Bheki Cele has noted with concern the false statements attributed to him that the murder docket of Senzo Meyiwa is missing. "Minister Cele would like to put in on record that such media reports are not only false but reckless and hurtful to the Meyiwa family and the rest of the South African republic who want to see justice served in this case," said his spokesperson Lirandzu Themba in a statement.

"In an interview on November 06, 2019 with various media houses in Durban, the minister was questioned about the whereabouts of the case docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. Cele responded saying 'I believe the docket is supposed to be with the prosecution, but I will have to confirm that'. The General further went on to say 'I know and I’m satisfied that the police have done a good job'”.

Themba said that while many of the media houses represented during the exchange reported the incident accurately, "it is unfortunate that some chose to deviate from the truth and create unnecessary panic by reporting on incorrect information".

She said Cele wanted to "make it clear" that the Meyiwa case docket was with the police.

African News Agency (ANA)