Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cabinet has confirmed that the security cluster was mapping a plan to deal with the burning of trains in the country. Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and his Cabinet colleague Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday that details on the recovery plan would be announced in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The two Ministers said Cabinet was concerned about the burning of trains and the matter was dealt with recently.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said it has lost more than R663 million as a result of the burning of trains.

Radebe told media in Cape Town that Police Minister Bheki Cele was leading the security cluster in dealing with the burning of trains and clamping down on lawlessness in the country.

“On the burning of trains and the general lawlessness in South Africa the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster has taken an initiative on the recovery plan to be reflected in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement and all those pockets of violence are dealt with,” said Radebe.

Mokonyane said the matter was recently discussed in Cabinet and there is a team working on it.

She said various departments have been roped in as well.

Political Bureau



