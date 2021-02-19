Cele to release Crime Stats for Q3 in 2020/21 financial year

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele will release the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year this afternoon.

Since last year, police have started releasing quarterly crime stats every three months, looking at crime patterns and case enrolment for each quarter in a financial year.

Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said the quarter 3 crime statistics would focus on the level 1 and level 3 period of the lockdown.

“Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday, 19 February, 2021 present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of October to end of December 2020.

“These statistics will show the crime levels during the time when the country was placed under lockdown level 1 and adjusted level 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.