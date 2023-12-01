Cele’s trip to France to watch Rugby World Cup cost R33,000, but was fully funded by private company

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s trip to France to attend the Rugby World Cup cost R33,000. However, Cele said the taxpayers did not foot the bill for his travel and accommodation.

He said he was invited by a private company to attend the Rugby World Cup. He said the trip was fully funded by the private company. Cele did not name the private company that paid for his trip and accommodation overseas. Cele was one of the politicians who went to France where the national rugby team, the Springboks, won the Rugby World Cup.

This was the second rugby world that the Springboks have won in a row after they won it in 2019. Cele was replying to written parliamentary questions from EFF MP Sinawo Thambo and DA MP Okkie Terblanche on the cost for the trip, and whether the funds used were from the fiscus. “The trip for the Minister of Police to the Rugby World Cup in Paris was fully funded by a private company except for the S&T and travel insurance. Total costs for the minister of police was R33,256.00,” said Cele.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, who also attended the Rugby World Cup, said they were busy with the reconciliation of invoices. Once that process was completed, they will furnish a reply. [email protected]