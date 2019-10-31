Durban - Former minister of public service and administration Faith Muthambi has come out with guns blazing, telling Finance minister Tito Mboweni not to be a “cheap populist”.
This comes after Mboweni on Wednesday blamed former ministers of public service and administration Richard Baloyi and Muthambi, saying it was during their tenures that government entered into above-inflation wage agreements.
"It's Richard Baloyi and Faith Muthambi who got us into this mess and they must be held accountable for this. They signed agreements outside the mandate and one of them has been made ambassador… This is unbelievable and we must call a spade a spade and not a big spoon," Mboweni.
Hitting back, Muthambi issued a strong-worded statement on Thursday, saying Mboweni was excited by seeing the cameras in front of him, hence the utterances.
“I have learned with shock and dismay on how a Minister of Finance grossly misrepresent facts to a point of being irresponsible. In a cheap populism twist, the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at me as the former Minister of Public Administration for having put a strain on the fiscus by signing off wage agreements without mandates during my tenure as the Minister,” she said in the statement.