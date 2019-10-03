Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng slammed how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assessed the performance of prosecutors by using the conviction rate of their cases as a test for determining their convictions.
Justice Mogoeng was delivering the annual judiciary report at the Constitutional Court on Thursday where he commended the performance of courts.
Justice Mogoeng said the assessment method could force prosecutors to hide information and insist on the conviction of people who were innocent because of the pressure exerted on them by the NPA.
“They will have to insist on convictions even if it is not in the interest of justice to do so,” he said.
He said the prosecuting body had to look for other methods of assessing those who represented the state in criminal cases.