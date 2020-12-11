Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng stands his ground on vaccine comments

Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will not back down on his controversial vaccine comments he made on Thursday while delivering a prayer in Thembisa. It’s not the first time Mogoeng’s faith has caused public ire. In August, Mogoeng criticised South Africa’s foreign policy on the Israel-Palestine issue by using Bible verses to defend Israel and express love for it during a Jerusalem Post webinar. This week, Mogoeng was critical of a ‘devilish’ vaccine and corrupting DNA, expressing his comments during a prayer at a Gauteng government event held at the Thembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni. Mogoeng had said during the prayer: “I lock out every demon of Covid-19, I lock out any vaccine that is not of You (God).

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA … any such vaccine, may it be destroyed by fire.

“Any legalising agent law, for wickedness in this nation, for wickedness in Africa, and across the nations of the world.

“No more suffering Lord, revive the economy of this country, for we know, you have told us there are many hidden minerals that will surface only when righteousness emerges,” he said.

On Friday, Mogoeng presented the Judiciary of South Africa’s Annual Report for 2019/20 and insisted he will not be apologising for his prayer.

He also said those who did not wish to be vaccinated should not be forced to do so.

“I don't know anything about vaccines. I saw something that says it must be compulsory and you will need to have a vaccination certificate to travel. It must be voluntary.

“You can’t impose a vaccine on people. Why should I have the vaccine if I am not positive,” he said.

When he was informed that the Africa for Palestine movement – which had laid a complaint against him for his Israel remarks in August – would be filing a complaint against him for his latest remarks, Mogoeng said he would not be silenced and invited them to ‘file as many complaints as they like’.

“I am crying unto God, whether you call it politics or not is neither here nor there, and I will not stop doing it.

“I am crying unto God (that) if there is any vaccine with 666, I want God to destroy it, if there is any vaccine meant to corrupt the DNA of people, I am asking God to interrupt it, any clean vaccine, they must produce it quickly,” he said on Friday, adding that it was for scientists to propagate for the vaccine and not him.

Mogoeng said he had a democratic right to freedom of thought and expression and he would not be silenced as South Africa was a free country.

