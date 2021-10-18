Chief justice panel receives more than 500 comments from the public

Cape Town - The panel responsible for short listing prospective chief justice candidates has received 564 submissions from the public either in favour of or objecting to nominees. Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure came to an end on 11 October after serving for 12 years on the Constitutional Court. In September he completed 10 years as Chief Justice of South Africa.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the public to nominate candidates and also appointed an advisory panel to assist in the process. The panel led by international Court of Justice and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Judge Navi Pillay, includes Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola; former minister of justice Jeff Radebe; former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela; chair of the South African National AIDS Council Mmapaseka Steve Letsike; and Professor of Law at Howard University Ziyad Motala. The deadline for public comment closed on Friday.

Pillay has expressed the panel’s appreciation for public participation in this process. According to a statement from the Presidency, submissions vary greatly in substance and volume. “The panel will now give each nominee an opportunity to comment on the public submissions made in respect of his or her nomination.” Once the comments of nominees are received, the panel will commence with the assessment and evaluation of each candidature in order to compile a shortlist of three to five candidates for submission to, and further consideration by Ramaphosa.