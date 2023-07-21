Chief Justice Zondo: We need a strong judiciary as we start a new phase of our democracy

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has stated that South Africa's robust and independent judiciary has often saved the nation's democratic project from going off course. He expressed these sentiments while delivering the annual Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, on Thursday night.

The annual lecture commemorates the Mxenge couple, who ran a Durban law firm and defended freedom fighters until their assassinations in 1981 and 1985 respectively. Zondo urged South Africans to emulate the Mxenges and prioritize the interests of the people. The lecture's theme was "The Role of a Strong Judiciary in a Constitutional Democracy."

“Our courts have enormous powers in our constitutional democracy, including the powers to declare invalid acts of parliament and the conduct of the president if such actions are inconsistent with the constitution," said Zondo. He emphasized that the judiciary's role is to keep other branches of government in check when they violate the rule of law, as the history of the country validates the necessity for a potent and independent judiciary. Zondo cited the Nkandla judgment of 2016, regarding the costly upgrades to former President Jacob Zuma's rural home, as an example of the judiciary intervening to curb corruption.

Reflecting on the state of the country since the 1994 elections, which saw the ANC come to power and allowed all races to vote for the first time, Zondo expressed disappointment. He emphasized the need for a strong judiciary to uphold the constitution and the law in the future. Furthermore, he stressed that a strong judiciary should embody integrity and resist capture.