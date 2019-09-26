As the largest trading partner of more than 100 major countries, importing more than $2 trillion (R30 trillion) annually, China has also become the major driver and stabiliser for world economic growth.
“In 70 years we have witnessed earth-shattering development where per capita GDP grew from $35 in 1949, to $156 in 1978, and $10000 this year,” Lin told the media at celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Leading South African political figures converged on the Chinese embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday for the celebrations, with Minister for Higher Education Blade Nzimande delivering the keynote address.
“Our relations with China started in 1998, and ever since we have had strong co-operation in multilateral fora. South Africa would like to express our gratitude to China for supporting Africa’s Agenda 2063 for the economic transformation over the next 50 years,” Nzimande said.