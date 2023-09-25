Chris Pappas announced as Premier candidate for DA in KZN, vows to focus on crime and corruption

Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas has been announced as the Premier candidate for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal. The DA has entered into coalition arrangements with the IFP in the province, and this has seen the two parties working together in the recent by-elections.

The two parties are also part of the Multi-Party Charter, which was held in August in Kempton Park. However, the IFP Youth Brigade has questioned the pact between the party and the DA. The senior leadership of the IFP met with its youth brigade where it was said the issue was resolved.

The IFP Youth Brigade had written to party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa saying that the issue of coalitions has not been finalised, but after the meeting the two sides ironed out their differences. In an announcement on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Pappas will be their premier candidate for next year’s elections, adding that Pappas will get things done in the province. Pappas said they are faced with enormous challenges with the collapse of infrastructure and that the state was dysfunctional due to rampant crime and corruption.

He said the elderly were also worried about their welfare. “I am concerned about when next grants will be paid. I am worried about children going to school hungry. I have had enough about criminals running our country because they have more power than the police,” said Pappas. He said next year’s elections will be an opportunity to address all these challenges if they manage to win the province.

The polls in 2024 are expected to be the most crucial elections since 1994. The ANC has been losing support in both local government and national and provincial elections over the last few years. In the 2019 national elections, the ANC’s support dipped below 60% for the first time since 1994.

The ANC has been controlling KwaZulu-Natal since it ousted the IFP in 2004. Analysts and commentators have been predicting a tough election contest in the province and nationally. At the same time, the ANC was still busy with its nomination process of candidates to go to parliament and provincial legislatures.

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile said recently that they are tightening their selection processes to get the best candidates to serve in government. He said even mayors and speakers of metros are interviewed by the Top 7 including president Cyril Ramaphosa before they are appointed.