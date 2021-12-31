City of Cape Town gears itself up for Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral on Saturday

Cape Town - The funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will take place on Saturday at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Public viewing of the funeral will take place on the Grand Parade.

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has advised the public, and motorists in particular, that numerous roads in the city centre have been closed until Saturday afternoon. According to a statement issued by the CoCT, motorists are advised to find alternative routes or to avoid the St George’s Cathedral precinct entirely, if possible. A number of roads, including Wale and Adderley streets will be closed until Saturday afternoon. A full list of road closures is available on the city’s website: https://bit.ly/RoadClosures-TutuFuneral

The CoCT also said that the Company’s Garden will be closed on New Year’s Day, due to the funeral service. While there are no planned road closures along the Grande Parade, it is subject to change, depending on the turnout, the city said on Friday. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it was satisfied with the plans it had in place to ensure a “safe and secure special official funeral category 1” for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Saturday.

Mourners have been paying their last respect to the late Archbishop, whose body is now lying in state, and those who will be attending the funeral service at the Cathedral are urged to mourn in an orderly and responsible manner. In compliance with Covid-19 regulations, NajJoints has urged mourners to keep on their masks when paying their respects to the late Tutu.