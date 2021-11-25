City of Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse hits ground running

Johannesburg - Newly elected City of Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has hit the ground running by officially launching the 2021 Joburg Open, which is expected to inject cash into the city. Phalatse was elected the city’s mayor during a special council meeting this week. She said her focus was to provide basic service delivery for residents and fight corruption.

The tournament is taking place at the Firethorn Course in Randpark Golf Club, starting today. Phalatse said this is a big achievement considering the 19 months of lockdown. The Joburg Open is regarded as one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour schedules. It will see the return of spectators as the Covid-19 regulations allow for 2 000 fully vaccinated fans for outdoor events under lockdown alert level 1.

Phalatse said this year’s tournament would showcase the city’s ability to host major events to millions of TV viewers worldwide, and that will attract investors into the city. “I am delighted to officially start the 2021 Joburg Open. Hosting such a prestigious tournament at this crucial time for our economy is a timely boost. We call upon investors to visit, work and play in our beautiful city of opportunities,” Phalatse said. She further said: “Ladies golf is also receiving further investment from the city as the Joburg Ladies Open has also been co-sanctioned as a tournament between the Sunshine Ladies Tour and the Ladies DP World Tour from 2022 to 2024, with a prize fund of R4.2 million. I am looking forward to hosting the ladies tournament at the Soweto Country Club from 3-5 March 2022”.