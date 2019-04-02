ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is worried about the fresh allegations that he was involved in systemic corruption in the Free State, and has reiterated that he was considering taking legal action against the author of the book who implicated him. Magashule was speaking on the sidelines of a special meeting of the governing party’s national executive committee held in Irene, outside Pretoria.

In a book by Pieter-Louis Myburgh, titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, which was published on Sunday, Magashule is alleged to have pocketed kickbacks from a multimillion asbestos deal when he was Free State premier.

Magashule said: “Let me not enter that space... You see I am worried, I’m considering going the legal route”.

Magashule declined to respond to further questions, saying that the ANC head of communications would be taking questions on the matter.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said those who had information on alleged corruption should go to the State Capture Commission. “The Zondo Commission has been requesting that anybody with information on any capture of state institutions must come forward and report all allegations, with or without criminal element, so that the law can take its course,” said Legoete.

Magashule and the ANC have since denied the allegations, dismissing them as fake news and propaganda.

Magashule is also backed by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which said in a statement yesterday that it was angered by the “baseless propagandistic attacks” against their leader.

Myburgh stood by his book, saying he was in possession of documents to substantiate the damning allegations linking Magashule to dodgy dealings with business people who worked with the Free State government.

Political Bureau