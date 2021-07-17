Clean up begins in Isipingo after a week of unrest

CLEANING operations are now well under way in the town of Isipingo, south of Durban, following a week of civil unrest which led to the destruction of several businesses in the town including a medical centre, retail stores, restaurants and fuel service stations.

Among those who have taken to the streets to take part in the cleaning operations in the town are members of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), who have rolled up their sleeves to clean up the hugely ravaged town.

The party was formed by Greytown tycoon and former mayor Philani Godfrey “PG” Mavundla, formerly of the ANC and NFP, in January 2020 following his defection from the NFP having only joined them in July 2019 after leaving the ANC.

Speaking to Independent Media during the clean up operation outside a destroyed Shell service station, which was closed, ABC Durban South Sub-Region Secretary Nozipho Mgojo said that they had opted to lend a helping hand to the cleaning operations to ensure that businesses are back up and running and so that they are able to get food supplies from the local shops.