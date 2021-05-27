’Coached’ Norma an accomplished liar, says Malusi Gigaba

Former minister Malusi Gigaba has labelled his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, as an “accomplished” liar and disputed her affidavit completely.

He said Mngoma’s evidence at the commission was “difficult” and it must be remembered that they were married for almost seven years.

Gigaba accused Mngoma of lying extensively to the commission and even misrepresenting their divorce to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He further claimed that someone had coached Mngoma and wrote her affidavit in such a way “to put in a sequence that makes sense, but it doesn’t make sense”.

Gigaba told the commission that Mngoma approached him in January this year and made several propositions to him.

He said Mngoma asked him to finalise their divorce and agree on a settlement amount because "she cannot walk away with nothing".

She also allegedly asked him to withdraw the criminal case against her in which she damaged his friend's vehicle.

Gigaba said she told him that she could withdraw from giving evidence at the State Capture Commission if he wanted.

"I told her that the commission didn't just pick on her. She did an interview on eNCA and offered herself to the commission," he said.

He said she insisted his lawyers speak to her legal representatives regarding her demands.

He said it was not long after that that Mngoma did an interview with the City Press in which she claimed he tried to bribe her not to give evidence at the commission.

"I called my lawyers and told them this was all a trap. There will be no more communication with her lawyers," Gigaba said.

In dealing with Mngoma’s various allegations made at the commission, Gigaba said it was a “ridiculous” notion that he would rush to the Gupta residence before and after every Parliament sitting to inform them of the goings-on.

He denied that Ajay Gupta told him about his ministerial appointments before it happened. Gigaba also denied that he was informed of any cabinet changes or changes at state-owned enterprises before it happened.

Gigaba did not dispute that he knew the Gupta family or that he visited their Saxonwold compound, but he maintained that he only visited them for social and cultural events.

Regarding the Gupta family landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, Gigaba said he never went to Waterkloof.

“I was never at Waterkloof to receive them. I saw it on TV like everyone else. I was aghast like everyone else. Why is she telling such lies?” Gigaba said.

He also denied Mngoma’s allegation that Ajay Gupta visited Gigaba at their home to discuss Transnet and Eskom tenders.

Gigaba conceded that Ajay Gupta gave his first-born son a gold necklace and other gifts but denied that the family went to the Guptas to specifically show them the child.

He said the Guptas gave him the gifts for his son when he attended a function at their home.

The inquiry continues.

