Cogta Minister urges people to verify their details ahead of voter registration weekend

PRETORIA: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has called on all eligible South Africans to visit the 23 146 voting stations across the country to register or verify their details during the upcoming voter registration weekend of September 18 and 19. Dlamini Zuma made the call in her capacity as the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on local government elections.

The voter registration weekend comes after the Constitutional Court decision that the local elections should take place as per the legal time frames. Following the apex court’s decision, Dlamini Zuma, after consultation with the IEC, has determined that elections will take place on November 1. The IEC has thus determined that a physical registration weekend is required before the election. “Following the voter registration weekend, on September 20, 2021, the minister will proclaim November 1st as the date of the 2021 local government elections, as required by the law which stipulates that elections must be held within 90 days of the end of a five-year term of local government,” said Dlamini Zuma’s spokesperson Lungi Mtshali.

“The minister encourages all eligible South Africans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to participate as active citizens and supporters of democracy by registering to vote in the upcoming 2021 local elections as they are a constitutionally guaranteed opportunity for citizens to elect members of municipal councils in their respective wards to represent their voices in local governance for the next five years.” Mtshali said all South Africa, of a qualifying age, had a civic duty of registering to vote for the local government elections. “Our vote in local elections is significant because it renews the mandate of local government and keeps the flame of democracy burning brightly as we continue to strive for a better tomorrow and a brighter future for all citizens of our democratic country,” he said.

“As we prepare to go out to various voting stations, let us remember that Covid-19 is still a part of us, despite the sustained decline in infections across the country over the last few weeks.” He appealed to community members to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols so that they protect themselves, their loved ones and communities. “Let us remember to wear a mask at all times, social distance, wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser,” said Mtshali.