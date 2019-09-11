Secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana. Photo: ANA

Parliament - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise announced on Tuesday that the disciplinary committee has recommended the dismissal of Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana. Briefing the joint standing committee on financial management of Parliament, Modise said Mgidlana had faced several charges.

She said one charge was withdrawn due to lack of evidence and on five charges he was not found guilty because the policy was not very clear on the issues.

"He was found guilty on seven charges. On four of the seven charges, he was found guilty of serious misconduct with a sanction that was summary dismissal and the other two charges were final warnings," Modise said.

She said they have written to Mgidlana notifying him that they would accept the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

Modise also said they would put into motion a process which would have the two Houses, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, deal with a motion on the matter because they appointed the Secretary to Parliament.

Mgidlana was suspended after several allegations were levelled against him.

Parliament initially granted Mgidlana a special leave in June 2017 while allegations levelled against him by the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) were investigated by an independent audit committee.

He was only placed on suspension with benefits in November 2017 after an independent audit committee completed its investigation into allegations of administrative irregularities against him.

At the centre of the allegations was that Mgidlana irregularly received an ex gratia payment of R71 000, improper allocation of a study bursary, improper travel management and irregular procurement of services.

Political Bureau