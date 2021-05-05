Compensating employees costs R1.7bn, says Hawks

Cape Town - The Hawks says the compensation of employees is and will remain the largest cost driver, constituting 83.9% at R1.7 billion.

Briefing the portfolio committee of police, the acting National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, said the total budget for the 2021/2022 financial year stands at R2.079bn which is paid by National Head Office (SAPS).

A 16.1% allocation goes to the DPCI Provincial and Components amounting to R329m for operational use.

“Therefore, DPCI National is responsible for the payment of an overtime amount estimated to R13m allocation, which forms part of compensation of employees. The importance of cost containment measures has been emphasised to reduce spending levels.

“During the 2021/2022 financial year, DPCI will focus on the capacitation of some of the units. Other major cost drivers are fuel, communications services and subsistence and travelling expenses.”

Mosikili said a total of 144 cases were registered at the Fusion Centre which was established in 2019 to deal with money laundering and related activities.

In May last year the fusion centre was assigned another responsibility of co-ordinating the law enforcement agencies’ response to allegations of corruption, or related activities, including maladministration of funds in respect of the SA’s government’s relief and containment interventions which are intended to counter the detrimental economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The number of incidents registered totalled 144 with 116 under investigation and 28 closed. A total of 132 cases were registered with 91 under investigation, 19 were closed and 22 to court with 39 accused persons.”

Political Bureau