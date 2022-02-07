Concern over SA’s slow-paced infrastructure programmes

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says no significant government-led infrastructure project has been initiated since 2018. The organisation's comments follow the release of its report on Accelerating SA’s Infrastructure.

The CDE report is based on a high-level workshop between leaders in the financial sector and the senior government officials responsible for the state infrastructure drive. Executive director Ann Bernstein said in a statement: “There is already a strong concern among investors – local and international – about the country’s credibility and capacity to set up fast-tracked projects for private investment. Without speedy action, investors will lose interest and move on.” She said that the private sector is willing and able to participate in well-designed, state-led infrastructure projects but “there are no projects coming to market”.

In its report, the CDE further said there was plenty of agreement, and both sides spoke about improved co-operation and understanding and that to turn this spirit of goodwill into a programme of action requires important changes from both business and government. Bernstein also said that business needs to make the requirements of investors crystal clear. “This is not a time for mixed messages or coded politeness – as one participant put it, it’s a time to be very frank. Government leadership must stop talk of the imminent arrival of scores if not hundreds of projects. This is not going to happen.”