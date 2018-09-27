The Constitutional Court has ruled that former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini be held personally liable for 20% of the legal costs of the Sassa social grants debacle. Picture Leon Lestrade

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20 percent of costs related to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payment debacle. Reading the unanimous judgment, Justice Johan Froneman said: "Minister Bathabile is, in her personal capacity, ordered to pay 20 percent of the costs of Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law in the application, including the costs of two counsel".

He also took issue with Dlamini's testimony which he said was not truthful. She is now minister of women in the Presidency.

"This court directed the Registrar to forward a copy of the inquiry report to the National Director of the Public Prosecution to determine whether to prosecute the minister for perjury," said Froneman.

The Concourt also ordered that the Minister of Social development, Chief executive Officer of Sassa and Sassa to pay 80 percent of the costs.

Freedom Under Law and the Black Sash Trust brought the application for a costs order, blaming Dlamini for the 11th-hour applications to the country's highest court which led to extensions of the department's dodgy contract with Cash Paymaster Services to pay social grants.

* Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)