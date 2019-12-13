She described the judgment - written by Justice Sisi Khampepe and Justice Leona Theron - in July as her lowest moment of 2019.
”While we respect the courts and their decisions, it remains my considered view that that decision is a threat to the independence of this office, and will have a negative impact on my work and that of future public protectors,” Mkhwebane said.
She added that this was also a concern for the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association and the International Ombudsman Institute, a global organisation to which her office is affiliated.
“We hope for a better experience in 2020. We find solace in the minority judgment, which properly captured our papers,” Mkhwebane said.