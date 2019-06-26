Sacked advocate Nomgcobo Jiba who will find out on Thursday if her Constitutional Court appeal to keep her law profession accreditation has been successful. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Sacked advocate Nomgcobo Jiba who pleaded to remain employed - even as a sweeper - will find out on Thursday if her Constitutional Court appeal to keep her law profession accreditation has been successful. The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) wants the former prosecutions boss and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, disbarred from the roll of advocates.

The GCB initially succeeded in its striking off application before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, but lost when the axed advocates took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In July last year, three judges of the SCA found that the high court acted harshly against Mrwebi and Jiba in its decision to strike them off the roll of advocates.

The court case came following an application of the GCB in which it argued that the two should be struck off the roll of advocates for the “illegal” withdrawal of criminal charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The GCB argued that Mrwebi withdrew the charges without consulting with the prosecutors and investigating team who dealt with the matter.

The GCB also argued that Jiba, who was then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), failed to review his decision.

Other allegations against Jiba pertain to her decision to charge former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen with racketeering in August 2012.

The majority judges found that ­evidence led in the high court in Pretoria by two prosecutors supported Jiba’s version that there had been insufficient evidence to prosecute Mdluli in December 2011.

African News Agency (ANA)