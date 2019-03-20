ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Messages of condolences have poured in on social media for Jackson Mthembu and his family after the ANC senior party member posted a  tweet revealing that his daughter has committed suicide on Tuesday night.

"My eldest daughter, Khwezi Mthembu , last night committed suicide at our Pelican parliamentary village home in #Capetown. We are in deep pain. We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years," the ANC Chief Whip tweeted. 

Thousands of messages have been posted in reply to Mthembu's heartbreaking tweet on Wednesday morning.

African News Agency/ANA