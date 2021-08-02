Condolences pour in for the IFP’s Mthokozisi Nxumalo

Cape Town - Parliament’s Presiding Officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo, says the late IFP national youth chairperson and a deputy chief whip in Parliament, Mthokozisi Nxumalo, made an immense contribution to the national legislature. Nxumalo, 32, was killed in a car accident in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

He was elected IFP Youth Brigade National Chairperson in July 2019 and appointed IFP Deputy Chief Whip in January 2021, having been elected to Parliament in 2019. He served on the Portfolio Committees for Public Works and Infrastructure, and Higher Education, Science and Technology, and previously served on the Portfolio Committee for Mineral Resources and Energy. "We shudder to imagine the impact his untimely passing will have on the committees he participated in as well as the work of the House in general. It is sad to lose a Member; but it is even devastating to lose a young public representative with such a promising future. The future of this nation rests on the shoulders of young, energetic, hardworking and visionary young people like Mr Nxumalo. It is very sad to say goodbye to him,” said both Presiding Officers. Public works and infrastructure committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana said Nxumalo was a rising star who was always active, full of life and made an indelible contribution to the work of the committee. “His contribution was felt particularly when the committee conducted oversight visits and public hearings in various provinces across the country. His passing is a huge loss to the committee, Parliament and to South Africa as a whole.”

In a statement, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described Nxumalo as a passionate young South African, dedicated, hard-working, kind and a true servant leader. “He was a brilliant and dedicated young politician, with a bright future, who was always eager to make a contribution and speak up on behalf of his constituency. “Hon. Nxumalo dedicated his career to prioritising the fight for the empowerment of young people. He was passionate about the plight of all disadvantaged young people and used every platform he was given to fight for their rights,” said Hlengwa.